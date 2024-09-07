Achain Trading 18.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $0.75 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001359 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

