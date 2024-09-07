Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $191.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

