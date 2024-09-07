Addison Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HTLF Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $566.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.58. The company has a market capitalization of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $578.73.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

