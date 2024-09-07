Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6,350.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

