Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 2.5 %

ADUS stock opened at $126.37 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $134.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,695.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,695.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,634 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,532 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 315,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $12,215,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,611,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.