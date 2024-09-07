Advisor OS LLC Acquires 1,135 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $80.97.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $4,489,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,297,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,386,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

