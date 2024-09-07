Advisor OS LLC Acquires 13,001 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,869.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 783,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 770,283 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,551,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 706,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after buying an additional 551,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $60.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

