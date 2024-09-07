Advisor OS LLC Buys 36,584 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,584 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $63.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

