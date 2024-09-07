Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after buying an additional 683,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after acquiring an additional 210,004 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,419,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CBRE Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $381,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,894,168.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $113.55 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $118.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

