Advisor OS LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 11.4% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 273.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 0.2 %

Watsco stock opened at $448.66 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.58 and a twelve month high of $520.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

Get Our Latest Report on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.