Advisor OS LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $543.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

