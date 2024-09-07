Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 0.6 %

COR stock opened at $234.93 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.41 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.18.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

