Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LMT opened at $566.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $578.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

