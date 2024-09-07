Advisor OS LLC Trims Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,710,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $231.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $247.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.