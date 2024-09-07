AF Advisors Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AF Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.0% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $533.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $568.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

