Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

Africa Oil Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.02. Africa Oil has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.