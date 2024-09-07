Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.
Africa Oil Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $614.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.02. Africa Oil has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.
Africa Oil Company Profile
