AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives $118.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $87.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AGCO has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 8 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 22.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $876,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in AGCO by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

