AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2009 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
AIA Group Trading Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75. AIA Group has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $38.16.
About AIA Group
