Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Down 5.2%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.80 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.45). Approximately 8,417,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 3,027,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.53).

Airtel Africa Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,717.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

