Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.79

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and traded as low as $37.08. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $37.11, with a volume of 28,112 shares changing hands.
Ajinomoto Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30.
Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 5.72%.
About Ajinomoto
Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.
