Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Position Raised by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000.

AMLP stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $46.30. 1,059,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,876. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

