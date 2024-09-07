Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives $36.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 31.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

