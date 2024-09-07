Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALUR. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Allurion Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Allurion Technologies Stock Performance

ALUR stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. Allurion Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.33.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Allurion Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allurion Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Allurion Technologies worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Allurion Technologies Company Profile

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

