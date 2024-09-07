ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $42.93. 53,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $610.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUSM. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $576,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,704,000.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

