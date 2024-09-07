Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.88 and last traded at $178.00. 15,488,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 42,373,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,295,899,000 after buying an additional 11,524,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

