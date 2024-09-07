AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.56. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $119.34 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.05.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

