AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

