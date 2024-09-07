Analysts Set Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) PT at $15.25

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

PTLO opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.00 million, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Portillo’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

