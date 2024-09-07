Analysts Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $21.51

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.51.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

RF opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $256,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.