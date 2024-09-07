Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) PT Raised to C$1.70 at Desjardins

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Andean Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Down 4.0 %

APM opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Andean Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02.

Get Andean Precious Metals alerts:

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Andean Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andean Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.