Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) PT Raised to C$1.70 at Desjardins

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Andean Precious Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Andean Precious Metals Stock Down 4.0 %
APM opened at C$0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. Andean Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.02.
Andean Precious Metals Company Profile
