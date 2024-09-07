Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Antero Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AR opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 127.28 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

