Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.23

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $9.14. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 622,045 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 113.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Apartment Investment and Management

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 508,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,001,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

