Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.23

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $9.14. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 622,045 shares.
Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 113.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apartment Investment and Management
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.