Apax Global Alpha (APAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Apax Global Alpha Price Performance

LON APAX opened at GBX 145 ($1.91) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 149.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 150.22. The company has a market capitalization of £712.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,611.11 and a beta of 0.74. Apax Global Alpha has a 12 month low of GBX 132.93 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27).

Insider Transactions at Apax Global Alpha

In other Apax Global Alpha news, insider Karl Sternberg bought 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £40,032 ($52,639.05). Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apax Global Alpha

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

