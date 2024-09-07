Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Down 10.5%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aperam S.A. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
