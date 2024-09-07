Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Shares Down 10.5%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

Aperam Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aperam S.A. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Announces Dividend

Aperam Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

