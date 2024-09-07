Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Trading 65.7% Higher

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) rose 65.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 149,241,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,722% from the average daily volume of 5,289,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
Applied Digital Stock Down 15.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $624.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.