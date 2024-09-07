AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stake Lowered by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,511,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,190 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up about 11.4% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.68% of AppLovin worth $458,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AppLovin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $853,705.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,471.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,081 shares of company stock valued at $53,384,695 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.57. 4,251,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

