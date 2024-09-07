Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APVO opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.26. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.