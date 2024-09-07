Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Raised to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61. Arcadium Lithium has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $21.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.63 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

