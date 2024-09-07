Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.08 and last traded at $124.26. 39,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 414,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Saturday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.35.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

