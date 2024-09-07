Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 1.2%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.32. 2,561,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,639,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 523,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 254,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 228,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 192,120 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.