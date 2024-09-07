Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of ARQT opened at $10.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 145.41% and a negative net margin of 150.51%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,948 shares of company stock valued at $360,910. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

