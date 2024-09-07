Argan (NYSE:AGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Argan Stock Performance
NYSE AGX opened at $89.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25. Argan has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $95.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.51.
Argan Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.
Insider Activity at Argan
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGX. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.
