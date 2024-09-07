Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Down 16.3%

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 183,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 83,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Arianne Phosphate Trading Down 4.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Arianne Phosphate Company Profile
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arianne Phosphate
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.