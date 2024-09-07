Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $52.21 million and $6.93 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001362 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001435 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,287,724 coins and its circulating supply is 183,287,302 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.