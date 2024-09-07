Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Asana’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,754,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Asana by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

