Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a reduce rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

ASAN stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Asana by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Asana by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Asana by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Asana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

