ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,147.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $752.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $297.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $925.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $950.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASML will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,102,000 after acquiring an additional 870,010 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after buying an additional 243,850 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.