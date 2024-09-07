Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.44

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.44 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55). Assura shares last traded at GBX 40.46 ($0.53), with a volume of 4,286,202 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,088.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. Assura’s payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($123,450.73). In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £93,884.28 ($123,450.73). Also, insider Ed Smith purchased 50,486 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £19,689.54 ($25,890.26). Insiders own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

