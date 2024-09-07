AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £105.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £105.53 ($138.77).

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($144.64) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £150 ($197.24) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

AZN stock opened at £126.50 ($166.34) on Monday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,461 ($124.40) and a one year high of £133.88 ($176.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4,054.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of £125.65 and a 200-day moving average of £118.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 77.60 ($1.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

