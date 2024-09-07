AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £110 ($144.64) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £150 ($197.24) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £105.53 ($138.77).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.9 %

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

LON AZN opened at £126.50 ($166.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,054.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £125.65 and its 200-day moving average is £118.08. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,461 ($124.40) and a one year high of £133.88 ($176.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 77.60 ($1.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.